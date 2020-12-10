Advertisement

Texoma family struggling to support 4-year-old boy living with cystic fibrosis

Adams is pleading for help after the pandemic cost her a job, and now it could cost her...
Adams is pleading for help after the pandemic cost her a job, and now it could cost her grandson's life.
By Joe Valdez
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Crystal Adams, a Texoma grandmother said Christmas will just be another day in her family.

Adams is pleading for help after the pandemic cost her a job, and now it could cost her grandson’s life.

“We’re fighting, struggling,” said Adams, a Tishomingo woman

The pandemic forced businesses like Pizza Hut to go bankrupt and to close 300 stores across the country, taking Adams’ job as a manager with 11 years under her belt.

“I have not received anything from September the 8th until two weeks ago,” said Adams.

When the news came Sept. 8 about her store closing, her first thought went to her 4-year-old grandson Haiyden who’s battling Cystic Fibrosis. A life-threatening lung disease.

“Basically you will drown eventually in your own fluids,” said Adams.

She said she has always worked to give Haiyden a better life and her family relied on her paycheck for his treatment. Thankfully, Haiyden’s insurance covers his doctor visits at OU Children’s, but now she’s hit a roadblock

Her and her daughter’s unemployment checks are barely cutting it to cover other medical expenses and travel costs to Oklahoma City. Like many people have been forced to do because of the pandemic, they’re reaching out their hands for help.

“Just help with that, maybe help me figure out what I should do next. GoFundme is not working,” said Adams.

