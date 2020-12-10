Advertisement

Video captures series of freeway crashes in California

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (CNN) - A dramatic series of car crashes was all caught on camera.

It all started when a black Honda, trying to exit the freeway, hit a semi Wednesday morning in Rowland Heights.

The dashboard video shows that the truck and the driver of the Honda were able to make it safely to the right side of the road.

But the bad luck wasn’t over. Moments later, a truck and another car slammed into the Honda from the first accident.

Three people were hurt in the crashes and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Honda was suspected of driving drunk and arrested.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighbor who called 911 Monday night recalls hearing gunshots and seeing who he believes to...
Witness recounts Monday night shooting in Denison
Monday the city of Tishomingo held an open discussion and vote acknowledging a new, honorary...
Blake Shelton named honorary mayor of Tishomingo
Police are investigating after two people were shot in Denison Monday night.
2 people, including juvenile, shot in Denison
Grayson County commissioners voted Tuesday to give ownership of Loy Lake Park to the city of...
Grayson County transfers Loy Lake park ownership to Denison
Julie Ellis Starr served the city of Sherman for decades.
Former Sherman mayor died Monday after battling Alzheimer’s

Latest News

Thousands vaccinated against COVID-19 in UK as gov't issues allergy warning
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
US jobless claims jump to 853,000 amid resurgence of virus
Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at...
Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in port blast
A series of crashes in California was caught on camera on Wednesday.
Video: Dramatic series of crashes injure 3 in California