Advertisement

2 killed in head-on crash near Springer

Two people are dead and three seriously injured after a crash near Springer Thursday evening.
Two people are dead and three seriously injured after a crash near Springer Thursday evening.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGER, Oklahoma (KXII) - Two people are dead and three seriously injured after a crash near Springer Thursday evening.

It happened around 7:20 on State Highway 53E about two miles outside of Springer.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Coleman W. McGiffin was driving east on the highway when he crossed over into the westbound lanes, hitting a pickup truck head-on.

McGuffin and the driver of the pickup, 42-year-old Carissa M. Womble, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three passengers in Womble’s pickup were flown to hospitals in Denton and Oklahoma City in serious condition.

The conditions of both drivers and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the battleground states for running...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks on election lawsuit
College bubble community coming to Pottsboro in 2021.
College bubble community coming to Pottsboro in 2021
An Ardmore man is in the Carter County jail after child pornography was found on his Dropbox...
Ardmore man arrested after child porn found on Dropbox account
Adams is pleading for help after the pandemic cost her a job, and now it could cost her...
Texoma family struggling to support 4-year-old boy living with cystic fibrosis
Shane Logan Adams has been arrested on 5 felony charges including kidnapping and shooting at a...
Coalgate man arrested for kidnapping, felony charges

Latest News

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted...
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office looking for vandalism suspect
Booking photos of Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman (OSBI)
Wilson officers accused of tasing man to death plead not guilty
Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a motorcycle crash on Texoma...
3 injured in Grayson County motorcycle crash
COVID-19 test.
Tulsa airport to offer COVID-19 testing for passengers