2 killed in head-on crash near Springer

SPRINGER, Oklahoma (KXII) - Two people are dead and three seriously injured after a crash near Springer Thursday evening.

It happened around 7:20 on State Highway 53E about two miles outside of Springer.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Coleman W. McGiffin was driving east on the highway when he crossed over into the westbound lanes, hitting a pickup truck head-on.

McGuffin and the driver of the pickup, 42-year-old Carissa M. Womble, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three passengers in Womble’s pickup were flown to hospitals in Denton and Oklahoma City in serious condition.

The conditions of both drivers and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

