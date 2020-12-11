Advertisement

3 injured in Grayson County motorcycle crash

Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a motorcycle crash on Texoma Parkway in Denison.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a motorcycle crash on Texoma Parkway in Denison.

Police say it happened just north of FM 691 and south of Spur 503.

Officers say a car headed north had a mechanical error and crossed over into the southbound lanes, hitting a motorcycle head-on.

Police say the motorcycle driver and the passenger were taken to a Plano hospital, and the driver of the car was taken to a local hospital.

The Denison Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

