Grayson County Sheriff’s Office looking for vandalism suspect

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for questioning.

The sheriff’s office says he is wanted for questioning about a criminal trespass and vandalism that happened outside of Denison on Highway 69.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Cheairs at 903-813-4200.

