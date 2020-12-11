Gunter ready for state semifinal rematch with Canadian

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers have been down this road before as they head to the state semifinals to play Canadian.

Gunter is just one win away from reaching the championship game next week at AT&T Stadium. Their biggest test comes this week, a test they’ve faced many times before. For the fifth year in a row, Gunter plays Canadian in the semifinals. These two programs that have a lot of history and a lot of respect for each other. The two teams will meet on Friday afternoon in Abilene.

“We as a program really respect them,” receiver Cade Roller said. “They are a great team. It is going to be the biggest game either one of us have played this year.”

“I would say it’s pretty unique for sure,” head coach Jake Fieszel said. “It speaks a lot about their program and what they have accomplished. Just to have this opportunity to go play in the semifinals against a program like Canadian is exciting for our program and kids.”

For Gunter, it is easy to stay focused on the semifinals and not get caught looking ahead, because they do know the quality of the opponent. Make no mistake, this team has big goals as they look to win their third title in five years.

“We are all super excited,” linebacker Mitchell Brewer said. “We are glad to know that we are one game away from getting back to Jerry World. We are just practicing our best and doing everything we can to get back there.”

“I think that you set goals and establish discipline in the program,” Fieszel said. “You hope that’s where the path leads. There are a lot of factors that go into a deep run. Certainly our kids have put in the work thus far and are looking to go finish the job.”

