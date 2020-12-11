Advertisement

Jury trial set for 2021 for man charged with killing 4 Durant teens

Bradley Shawn Pittman is charged with four counts of second-degree murder for a crash that...
Bradley Shawn Pittman is charged with four counts of second-degree murder for a crash that killed four Durant teens.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A man facing four counts of second-degree murder after hitting and killing four Durant teenagers will face a jury in 2021.

Bradley Shawn Pittman, 42, filed a motion to dismiss the case and move it to federal court since he is a Choctaw citizen and the crash happened on tribal land.

Bryan County District Attorney Tim Webster says the pending motion was tentatively set to January 19 but has not been heard yet.

Pittman’s trial is set for the next jury setting sometime between late April and early May.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the battleground states for running...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks on election lawsuit
College bubble community coming to Pottsboro in 2021.
College bubble community coming to Pottsboro in 2021
An Ardmore man is in the Carter County jail after child pornography was found on his Dropbox...
Ardmore man arrested after child porn found on Dropbox account
Adams is pleading for help after the pandemic cost her a job, and now it could cost her...
Texoma family struggling to support 4-year-old boy living with cystic fibrosis
Shane Logan Adams has been arrested on 5 felony charges including kidnapping and shooting at a...
Coalgate man arrested for kidnapping, felony charges

Latest News

The Lone Grove Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed a gas station with a gun...
Lone Grove police looking for armed robbery suspect
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted...
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office looking for vandalism suspect
Booking photos of Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman (OSBI)
Wilson officers accused of tasing man to death plead not guilty
Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a motorcycle crash on Texoma...
3 injured in Grayson County motorcycle crash