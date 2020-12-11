Jury trial set for 2021 for man charged with killing 4 Durant teens

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A man facing four counts of second-degree murder after hitting and killing four Durant teenagers will face a jury in 2021.

Bradley Shawn Pittman, 42, filed a motion to dismiss the case and move it to federal court since he is a Choctaw citizen and the crash happened on tribal land.

Bryan County District Attorney Tim Webster says the pending motion was tentatively set to January 19 but has not been heard yet.

Pittman’s trial is set for the next jury setting sometime between late April and early May.

