Lone Grove police looking for armed robbery suspect

LONE GROVE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Lone Grove Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed a gas station with a gun Thursday evening.

Police say the man went inside the Shell gas station around 7:30 p.m. and demanded money from the cashier after brandishing a pistol.

The suspect was wearing a red shirt with white undersleeves with a ball cap. Police say the suspect is a white man around 40 to 50 years old.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lone Grove Police Department at 580-657-4888.

