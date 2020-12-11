Lone Grove police looking for armed robbery suspect
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONE GROVE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Lone Grove Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed a gas station with a gun Thursday evening.
Police say the man went inside the Shell gas station around 7:30 p.m. and demanded money from the cashier after brandishing a pistol.
The suspect was wearing a red shirt with white undersleeves with a ball cap. Police say the suspect is a white man around 40 to 50 years old.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lone Grove Police Department at 580-657-4888.
Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.