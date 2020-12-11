Skip to content
News
Weather
Open for Business
COVID-19 Map
Livestream
Homepage
Livestream
News
Texas
Oklahoma
Regional
International
National
Fire
Accidents
Crime
Education
Send us YOUR news tips!
Weather
Fish and Game Forecast
Outdoors
Sports
Friday Night Blitz | High School
A Plus Athlete
Scoreboard
TMC Medical Minutes
Community
COVID-19 Map
News 12 AM
Road Conditions
Recipes
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KXII Careers
Schedule
Live Events
Election Results
National Results Map
Open for Business
Submit Photos and Videos
Those Who Inspire
Where to Watch Us
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Advertisement
Madill Winter Classic Day 1
By
KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST
|
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Madill Winter Classic Day 1
Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Witness recounts Monday night shooting in Denison
Ardmore man arrested after child porn found on Dropbox account
College bubble community coming to Pottsboro in 2021
Former Sherman mayor died Monday after battling Alzheimer’s
Blake Shelton named honorary mayor of Tishomingo
Latest News
Gunter ready for state semifinal rematch with Canadian
Ringling gearing up for state semifinals
Madill Winter Classic Day 1
Sherman football gets surprise before playoffs