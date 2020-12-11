Advertisement

Oklahoma revises vaccine plan, more initial doses expected

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma health department has added paramedics, emergency medical technicians and CVS and Walgreen staff who will administer the COVID-19 vaccine in long-term care facilities to those who will receive the vaccine first.

The state Department of Health announced the revised plan in a news release and said health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye would discuss it further on Friday.

Others to receive the vaccine first are health care workers and long-term care providers and residents.

Frye, on Thursday, said the state expects 166,000 initial doses of the vaccine by the end of December after previously saying the state expected about 33,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the month.

A U.S. government advisory panel on Thursday endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s vaccine Thursday, putting the country just one step away from launching an epic vaccination campaign against the outbreak that has killed close to 300,00 Americans.

The state health department has reported a total of 225,453 virus cases and 1,980 deaths since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

