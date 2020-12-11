Advertisement

Physician offers cleaning tips to keep COVID-19 out of your home

By Braylee McCoy
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - COVID-19 cases in Texoma continue to stay at some of the highest numbers we’ve seen during the pandemic.

Dr. Richard Parker at Trusted ER Texoma says to keep the virus out of your home there are certain surfaces you should disinfect as much as possible.

“It’s important to wipe surfaces where you have a lot of hand contact keyboards, computer keyboards, door handles, door knobs, things like that,” Parker said,

“Some studies have suggested that COVID will last for several hours on some surfaces,” Parker said.

But Parker said hand washing is just as important.

“That’s why it’s important not to touch your face because it can spread that way from surface, hand to the face,” Parker said.

The CDC suggests wearing reusable or disposable gloves for cleaning, and cleaning surfaces with soap and water followed by disinfectant.

Parker said to stick to products that are known to kill the virus.

“Bleach I think bleach is good, products containing Lysol, and alcohol, I think those are very helpful,” Parker said.

With Texoma cases lingering at some of the highest numbers we have seen, Parker says people should stay vigilant.

He said while we are in the middle of a pandemic, people should consider it’s also flu season.

“Well it’s very important because I mean, the mode of transmission for both COVID and the flu are similar or the same essentially, so the things that we do to help prevent the spread of COVID also help prevent the spread of flu,” Parker said.

He encourages people to continue to avoid large gatherings especially through the holidays.

