Sherman football holds first practice at new indoor facility ahead of playoff game

For the first time this season the Sherman Bearcats held practice at their brand new indoor...
For the first time this season the Sherman Bearcats held practice at their brand new indoor practice facility.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

The Sherman Bearcats football team got a special surprise just two days away from their first round playoff match-up against the College Station Cougars.

Players were bussed over to the school’s brand new 85-thousand square foot indoor practice facility two days before their bi-district playoff match-up against the 9-1 College Station Cougars.

The Bearcats are 6-5 going into the game on Saturday but upon arrival at the facility the excitement of the players was contagious and confidence was at an all time high.

“We’re very determined and we’re getting prepared right now and the coaches put in a really good game plan and I feel like we’re going to go out there and get a dub,” said senior Tate Bethel.

Coaches and Athletic director Bob Jones kept the visit a secret until players got off the bus.

“We just thought that it’d be a great opportunity for the kids and give them a little juice too because it’s a long season and it’s been a tough year,” Jones said.

For some players it’s only home for the rest of the season, but for others it’s the start of a long journey at this facility. But every player was waiting for the day they could break in the new facility.

“It’s great, it’s great,” said sophomore Phoenix Grant. “It’s a good little refreshment and hype coming into Saturday. Hopefully we can bring in a new trophy, a new trophy case.”

