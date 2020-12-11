Sunday snow chances improving, but....

Expect a very pleasant Saturday with highs into the 50s under sunny skies and fairly light winds.

Clouds begin to thicken Saturday night and the wind picks up as another upper wave zips our way from the west. Rain and snow begin to develop Sunday morning. The northern third of Texoma may see some light accumulations, it will be slushy if it sticks at all and most of it will melt within a few hours. Farther south, it will be all rain or a rain/snow mix with no sticking. Rain/snow ends by sunset.

Rainfall (liquid equivalent) should run a quarter to a half an inch, some of this may stick as snow in our northern quadrant. Total snowfall accumulations should be less than an inch.

Chilly weather continues next week with several reinforcing surges of winter-time air, we’ll see a freeze most mornings Mon-Thu with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler

Sunday: 80% rain/snow, minor accumulations north (less than one inch)

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, 20% light rain

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Increasing clouds, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12