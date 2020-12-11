Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks on election lawsuit

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate Electoral College votes in four battleground states that President Trump lost last month. The challenge dismissed by legal experts as frivolous and rebuked by state officials in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Today he explains the why behind this suit.

“Well that affects us on a national election,” said Paxton.

Paxton says the COVID-19 pandemic raised lawsuits in Texas to make changes to the state’s elections.

“The legislature has already spoken about how elections were supposed to be done, and had we not won those lawsuits we would’ve been in the same situation with mail-in ballots going all over the place, not knowing whether the signatures were verified and there were millions of ballots out there with no way to determine who voted,” said Paxton.

The problem, he says, these battleground states let those changes happen.

“And if it wasn’t done pursuant to state law, pursuant to the constitution, that’s a problem. The process matters that the founders set up to ensure that our elections are done the right way so that we know we can trust the results,” said Paxton.

A state versus state lawsuit can only be taken to the United States Supreme Court. This week President Trump asked Texas Senator Ted Cruz to argue the lawsuit should it move forward.

“I’m not saying who should win the election, I’m just saying we should know who voted and how they voted, and if we don’t know that then elections are not credible for my state or any state,” said Paxton.

Many legal experts say the suit has little chance of getting to the Supreme Court. Paxton says the number of tax dollars spent on this lawsuit is worth it.

“I don’t know if there’s anything more important spending these dollars to ensure that our elections are fair, free, that my voters and the voters of other states are not disenfranchised. That’s worth spending some money on,” said Paxton.

17 states have stepped forward in support of Paxton, who says the goal is to keep responsibility for each state’s voters.

