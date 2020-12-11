Advertisement

Texas woman indicted on murder in pregnant mom’s slaying

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker. Oklahoma authorities said Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, that Parker, arrested on suspicion of killing a pregnant Texas woman and removing the baby from the victim's womb, has waived extradition. (Idabel Jail via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BOSTON, Texas - The woman accused of killing a pregnant mom and removing the baby from the victim’s womb was indicted on murder charges.

Taylor Parker was indicted Thursday by a Bowie County grand jury on charges of capital murder and kidnapping.

She’s accused of killing 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and her unborn daughter.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that 27-year-old Parker allegedly admitted to an investigator with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to having an “altercation” with Hancock.

Parker is being held in the Bowie County jail in downtown Texarkana with bails totaling $5 million.

