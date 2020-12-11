Advertisement

Tulsa airport to offer COVID-19 testing for passengers

COVID-19 test.
COVID-19 test.(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Tulsa International Airport announced Thursday it will begin offering COVID-19 testing for current and recent airline passengers.

The airport board approved testing at a terminal beginning Jan. 4 for people who are flying or have flown in the previous three days.

Tests will cost from $70 for the rapid antigen test to $185 for a complete respiratory test.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,460 new cases of the virus and 35 more deaths for totals of 225,453 cases and 1,980 deaths since the pandemic began.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and state health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye are to discuss the pandemic during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Oklahoma has again dropped below 3,000, falling from 3,273.8 per day on Nov. 25 to 2,950.3 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The rolling averages of daily deaths and the positivity rate have increased, with deaths rising from 15.7 to 19 per day. The positivity rate has risen from nearly 14% to just above 15% during the same time period.

The true number of infections in Oklahoma is likely higher because many haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the battleground states for running...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks on election lawsuit
College bubble community coming to Pottsboro in 2021.
College bubble community coming to Pottsboro in 2021
An Ardmore man is in the Carter County jail after child pornography was found on his Dropbox...
Ardmore man arrested after child porn found on Dropbox account
Adams is pleading for help after the pandemic cost her a job, and now it could cost her...
Texoma family struggling to support 4-year-old boy living with cystic fibrosis
Shane Logan Adams has been arrested on 5 felony charges including kidnapping and shooting at a...
Coalgate man arrested for kidnapping, felony charges

Latest News

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted...
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office looking for vandalism suspect
Booking photos of Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman (OSBI)
Wilson officers accused of tasing man to death plead not guilty
Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a motorcycle crash on Texoma...
3 injured in Grayson County motorcycle crash
Two people are dead and three seriously injured after a crash near Springer Thursday evening.
2 killed in head-on crash near Springer