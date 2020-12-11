Wilson officers accused of tasing man to death plead not guilty

WILSON, Oklahoma (KXII) - Two former Wilson police officers charged with second-degree murder, accused of tasing 28-year-old Jared Lakey to death, have pleaded not guilty.

25-year-old Joshua Taylor and 34-year-old Brandon Dingman are scheduled to stand trial early next year.

District Attorney Craig Ladd said it is still being determined whether the former officers will be tried separately or together.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Jared Lakey died July 6, 2019, after he was tased more than 50 times by Taylor and Dingman.

Footage of the incident was released earlier this year. The video appears to show both officers deploying stun guns on Lakey several times while he screams.

According to court documents, Officer Dingman deployed his taser 23 times for a total of 114 seconds of tasing over nine minutes. Officer Taylor deployed his taser 30 times for 122 seconds total.

That means Lakey was tased for almost four minutes of that nine-minute time frame.

According to court documents, Lakey never strikes, grabs, or makes any aggressive attempt toward either officer during those nine minutes.

The affidavit states neither officer tried to use physical restraint within those nine minutes, though there were multiple opportunities, and at the time Lakey was not fully conscious.

Both face 10 years to life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.