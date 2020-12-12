A+ Athlete: Hailey Baber, Latta

LATTA, Oklahoma (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Hailey Baber of Latta High School.

Hailey is a 4.0 student and is ranked at the top of her class. She is a member of National Honors Society and has placed in several interscholastic meets. Hailey was also selected as a member of the academic state champion team.

“I like being challenged,” Baber said. “I feel accomplished when I do something.”

“She is self-driven, self-disciplined, and loves to give back to others,” Latta algebra teacher Tiffany Oliphant said. “She works so hard in the classroom. Even if she is gone for activities, she always makes it a point to get her work turned in ahead of time, so she is never behind. She is always on top of things. It is amazing.”

On the court, Hailey helped Latta reach the state semifinals. She has been honored with multiple all-tournament team accolades. Baber is also an all-district softball player and helped the Lady Panthers reach state in softball.

“(Sports) teach you a lot of life skills,” Baber said. “They teach you how to be a leader, how to work well with others, and a lot of other things.”

“She is always looking for ways to make other people better, make them feel better, and encourage them to be their best,” girls basketball coach Bruce Plunk said. “She strives to be the best she can be at the same time.”

