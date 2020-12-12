Amber Alert issued for missing Bells girl

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - Bells Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman, who is believed to be in grave danger.

Kobie Holiman is a white girl, 3 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her current attire is unknown.

She was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Frio St. in Bells.

Authorities are searching for two suspects that might have taken the girl.

The first suspect is 29-year-old Kody Holiman, a white man, 6 feet tall, about 300 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The other suspect is 27-year-old Jaydn Faith Muller, 5 and a half feet tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The suspect is driving a maroon 2020 Ford Explorer with paper temporary license plates and was last heard from in Bells, Texas.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Bells Police Department at 903-813-4411.

