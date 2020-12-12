Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Bells girl

Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman, who is believed to be in grave danger.
Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman, who is believed to be in grave danger.(Bells Police Dept.)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - Bells Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman, who is believed to be in grave danger.

Kobie Holiman is a white girl, 3 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her current attire is unknown.

She was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Frio St. in Bells.

Authorities are searching for two suspects that might have taken the girl.

The first suspect is 29-year-old Kody Holiman, a white man, 6 feet tall, about 300 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The other suspect is 27-year-old Jaydn Faith Muller, 5 and a half feet tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The suspect is driving a maroon 2020 Ford Explorer with paper temporary license plates and was last heard from in Bells, Texas.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Bells Police Department at 903-813-4411.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for KOBIE HOLIMAN from Bells, TX, on 12/10/2020. SUSPECT- JAYDN MULLER. 2020 Maroon Ford...

Posted by Grayson County OEM on Friday, December 11, 2020

#Bells #Texas #AMBERAlert. For most current information, go to https://www.missingkids.org/poster/AMBER/30605/12372/screen

Posted by AMBER Alert on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addy Escalera
Arrest made in shooting of Denison 10-year-old
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the battleground states for running...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks on election lawsuit
Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a motorcycle crash on Texoma...
3 injured in Grayson County motorcycle crash
Two people are dead and three seriously injured after a crash near Springer Thursday evening.
2 killed in head-on crash near Springer
This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
Texas woman indicted on murder in pregnant mom’s slaying

Latest News

Residents of Ardmore have a new restaurant serving frozen treats.
New Dairy Queen opens in Ardmore
A fire destroyed the Anna United Methodist Church around 2 a.m. this morning. No one was hurt...
Anna church destroyed in fire
A 10-year-old girl is still in the hospital after she and her father were injured in a shooting...
Texoma ministry collecting presents for Denison family involved in shooting
The city of Denison is making way on The Residence at Gateway Village project with their ground...
Denison breaks ground on phase 2 on The Residence at Gateway Village