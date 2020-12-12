Anna church destroyed in fire

ANNA, Texas (KXII) -

A fire destroyed the Anna United Methodist Church around 2 a.m. this morning.

Now only rubble remains where main sanctuary, fellowship hall and school area used to stand.

No one was injured but members of the congregation are feeling the void it left behind.

“God has a reason, there’s a reason for everything that god puts in our path,” Lay Leader Sharon Walters, who worked at the church for 30 years. “So he gives us pastures to walk through the dark times and he gives us each other to get each other through.”

That lesson is something Walters has learned through loss and has prepared her for this moment.

“This church family has carried me through the tragedies I guess that come with life,” Walters said.

It’s where Walters married her first husband, and in 1997, where she turned to after both his death and the death of her middle son at only 14.

“We have a tree in the church yard that is in their memory and one of the prayers through all of it is that we don’t lose it too,” Walters said.

Though the church built back in 1934 no longer stands, the tree planted in their memory still does.

The 27-family church will need to find another place for childcare on Monday and another place to worship on Sunday.

But Walters says there’s only one thing they need right now.

“The first thing people can do is pray for us,” Walters said.

Walters says eight churches from around North Texas have already offered their members a place to worship on Sunday. The North Texas Conference of Methodist Churches says they will support their rebuilding efforts.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

