Ardmore groundbreaking for Oklahoma Veterans Cemetery

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Friday the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs held a groundbreaking ceremony for the state’s first veterans cemetery.

“You know there’s many ways that we try to honor veterans but one way that is necessary is providing a place for them to rest at the end of their lives,” said ODVA Executive Director, Joel Kintsel.

Ground was broken behind the Ardmore Veterans Center where Oklahoma’s first state department funded veterans cemetery will be built.

“There are two federal national veterans cemeteries in Oklahoma which we’re very grateful for, but there’s always the issue of capacity, so this is a way to extend additional capacity to veterans in Oklahoma,” said Kintsel.

Kintsel says capacity won’t be an issue here for a long time.

“Eventually there’ll be other phases and the master plan includes enough capacity here at the Ardmore Veterans Cemetery to basically last 240 years,” said Kintsel.

In the first phase, they’ll be able to provide a final resting place for 1,500 veterans.

“It’s a little over $7 million that will be spent on this project, and it is all federal money,” said Kintsel.

“You know projects of this magnitude don’t move very fast and sometimes the slow pace can be a little bit frustrating, but when you finally get to the point where you’ve succeeded and you’re actually seeing dirt being moved is very rewarding,” said Oklahoma Senator Frank Simpson.

Simpson wrote the 2017 bill that helped them obtain the funding for the project.

“By being a veteran myself it’s an honor for me to be able to serve the veterans of the state of Oklahoma, and that’s been probably the thing I’m most proud of, being able to do some things that really help our veterans and this is sort of for me the icing on the cake,” said Simpson.

He says Ardmore was the perfect choice.

“I couldn’t be any prouder of Ardmore than I am today because they were partners in this and without their cooperation, without them becoming full partners this wouldn’t be happening,” said Simpson.

