Arrest made in shooting of Denison 10-year-old

Addy Escalera
Addy Escalera(KXII)
By Nina Quatrino
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A federal warrant was signed Friday for a man police said is connected to a shooting that landed a 10-year-old Denison girl in a medically induced coma and injured her father.

Police said 38-year-old Johnelle Lavelle Barber II, a convicted felon, was charged with possession of a firearm in connection to the shots fired call that happened on Crawford Street on Dec. 7.

A close friend of the Escalera family said they were on their way to look at Christmas lights at Loy Lake in Denison when their car was shot at.

Eric Escalera and his daughter Addy were both shot and taken to the hospital.

The federal arrest warrant was signed Friday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m.

Denison police said detectives, Texas Rangers, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents helped with the case.

Barber has been held in the Grayson County jail since Dec. 7.

