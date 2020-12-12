Denison breaks ground on phase 2 on The Residence at Gateway Village

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison is making way on The Residence at Gateway Village project with their groundbreaking of phase two.

The development team and officials with the city met Friday to announce their plans to begin phase two.

Which includes adding an additional 96 units to the apartment community.

The Residence portfolio manager Aniqua Trice said the project has been moving along despite the challenges 2020 has brought them.

”With everything that’s going on, and so many devastating things that are happening in the world right now, this opportunity really gives us hope.. that there is a greater future for us, and we can’t wait to see what the final project looks like,” Trice said.

The second phase will include single, double and triple bedroom units.

