New Dairy Queen opens in Ardmore

ARDMORE, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The people of Ardmore have a new place for all their sweet frozen treats.

DQ Grill and Chill had their grand opening on 12th avenue today.

Customers that came into the new store this morning to buy a 10 inch Blizzard cake along with a combo meal could choose between free Blizzards, free burgers or free chicken baskets for a whole year.

Needless to say, they were pretty busy through lunch one employee said.

“Oh man yeah we got hit pretty hard this morning, it was awesome. We definitely crushed it. We did this huge sale. We had people camping, there was actually someone camping out last night while we were up here getting ready, but I got here about 5:00 this morning and there was already about 10 people in line,” DQ Area Coach Taylor Young said.

the Ardmore store says they’re going to give away more of those year-long deals tonight from 8 to 11.

