Texoma ministry collecting presents for Denison family involved in shooting

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A 10-year-old girl is still in the hospital after she and her father were injured in a shooting in Denison Monday night.

Rhonda Jackson, the founder of In Christ Ministries, said she already had plans to help the Escalera family for Christmas this year, but then 10-year-old Addy was shot.

She said now this is a miracle that will take a village to pull off.

“We had already selected Mr.Escalera and his family to be adopted on by in Christ ministries,” Jackson said.

Jackson said her heart sunk when she heard that Eric and his daughter Addy had been shot.

“They were on their way to go see Christmas lights at Loy Lake park and tragedy happened. A shooting had occurred, it just wasn’t good. It was very tragic” Jackson said.

Also inside the car were Eric’s son, 7-year-old Cash, Eric’s girlfriend Hezra and 14-year-old Hanna, who Jackson says called 9-1-1.

“The family is holding together. We need lots of prayers for little Addy, for healing” said Jackson.

She said she can’t imagine what the family is going through right now.

“It just gets to me because I have a granddaughter that age,” Jackson said. “We go and see the lights. Her daddy goes and sees the lights. It can happen to anybody.”

She said she felt it in her heart, that she had to do more.

“I feel like the family has gone through a traumatic experience, I feel like they need to be blessed with a very good Christmas” said Jackson.

Now, stacks of presents wait inside Jackson’s foyer for each of the children involved in the shooting.

Jackson said she hopes the community will want to join and donate even more.

“She’s stable, it’s a day by day process” Jackson said. “We’re blessed with her improvements, we’re just letting God take over, and do his fixing.”

