9-year-old killed in Denison crash
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison police are investigating a crash that killed a 9-year-old passenger Sunday afternoon.
Police say just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 75 near FM 84.
One car headed north on Highway 75 left the road, entered the median and rolled over once.
A 9-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two adults and another child were taken to a local hospital.
Police don’t know why the driver veered off the road.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers assisted in the investigation on scene.
