Advertisement

9-year-old killed in Denison crash

Denison police are investigating a crash that killed a 9-year-old passenger Sunday afternoon.
Denison police are investigating a crash that killed a 9-year-old passenger Sunday afternoon.(wcax)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison police are investigating a crash that killed a 9-year-old passenger Sunday afternoon.

Police say just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 75 near FM 84.

One car headed north on Highway 75 left the road, entered the median and rolled over once.

A 9-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults and another child were taken to a local hospital.

Police don’t know why the driver veered off the road.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers assisted in the investigation on scene.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman, who is believed to be in grave danger.
Missing Bells girl found safe
Addy Escalera
Arrest made in shooting of Denison 10-year-old
A fire destroyed the Anna United Methodist Church around 2 a.m. this morning. No one was hurt...
Anna church destroyed in fire
Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a motorcycle crash on Texoma...
3 injured in Grayson County motorcycle crash
A 10-year-old girl is still in the hospital after she and her father were injured in a shooting...
Texoma ministry collecting presents for Denison family involved in shooting

Latest News

A fire destroyed the Anna United Methodist Church around 2 a.m. this morning. Now only rubble...
Anna church destroyed in fire
Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman, who is believed to be in grave danger.
Missing Bells girl found safe
Residents of Ardmore have a new restaurant serving frozen treats.
New Dairy Queen opens in Ardmore
A fire destroyed the Anna United Methodist Church around 2 a.m. this morning. No one was hurt...
Anna church destroyed in fire