Dalton returns to Cincy, leads Cowboys over Bengals 30-7

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Andy Dalton was good enough in his return to Cincinnati, tossing two touchdown passes and helping lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 30-7 win over the Bengals. Cincinnati greatly contributed to the cause.

The Bengals fumbled the ball away on their first three drives, leading to 17 first-half points by the Cowboys (4-9). The homecoming for Dalton, who was the starting quarterback for the Bengals for nine seasons, was the storyline of the week leading up to a game between two injury-plagued teams whose seasons are all but lost. 

