Texoma volleyball players named TGCA All-State
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KXII) - The Texas Girls Coaches Association released it’s volleyball All-State list, with ten Texoma players receiving the honors.
4A:
Sydney Garrison - Aubrey
Magan Hodges - Celina
3A:
Jacee Childers - Gunter
Nyah Ingram - Gunter
Rayanna Mauldin - Gunter
2A:
Raylynn Adams - Tom Bean
Chloe Farrer - Tom Bean
Rachel Metzler - Lindsay
1A:
Dani Baccus - Dodd City
Journie Hilliard - Dodd City
