Texoma volleyball players named TGCA All-State

(KXII) - The Texas Girls Coaches Association released it’s volleyball All-State list, with ten Texoma players receiving the honors.

4A:

Sydney Garrison - Aubrey

Magan Hodges - Celina

3A:

Jacee Childers - Gunter

Nyah Ingram - Gunter

Rayanna Mauldin - Gunter

2A:

Raylynn Adams - Tom Bean

Chloe Farrer - Tom Bean

Rachel Metzler - Lindsay

1A:

Dani Baccus - Dodd City

Journie Hilliard - Dodd City

