Ardmore High School students collect necessities for nursing homes

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - For the second year, Ardmore High School students asked local nursing homes and the Ardmore Children’s Shelter what they needed for the winter.

“We’ve gathered a lot of things to give to a lot of people. And you know December is the month of giving,” Ardmore High School senior Matthew Martinez said.

The drive was sponsored by Chick-Fil-A, and organized by the Ardmore High School’s Leadership class and Leadership and Management class.

“I’ve had a lot of family troubles and I’ve been in a children’s shelter, so I know how important it is to encourage people to donate food,” Ardmore High School senior Paige Wilkins said.

Ardmore City Schools’ Associate Director of Fine Arts Chauvin Aaron said the pandemic has affected the needs of the children’s shelter and nursing homes.

“With COVID there have been many more items that they need that they haven’t been able to get yet,” Aaron said.

Items like canned food, word puzzles, lotion, and lip balm were on the lists of needs.

“I think blankets will be very, very appreciated this year. Especially with it getting cold early,” Wilkins said.

The students started collecting items and food December 7th.

“I went up to my family and I asked them to give anything they could,” Martinez said.

COVID made collecting donations harder.

“Last year we were able to get them everything on their list that they requested,” Aaron said. “This year I’m hoping to get them one or two items on the list.”

But Aaron said he has a motto for the year: What you start, you must finish. And he’s trying to pass that wisdom on to his students.

“We don’t know how long this is going to last, but the people it’s helping- its very important to them,” Aaron said. “So it’s something we need to do.”

The students said giving is worth it.

“It helps you feel better to do something nice for somebody,” Martinez said.

“Even bringing one can, it makes me feel good because its like I’ve done something for someone else today.” Wilkins said. “That’s kind of my goal every day.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.