Back to sun by Wednesday afternoon

Rain/snow ends tonight
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday evening’s water vapor imagery shows the upper low moving across central Oklahoma, as this feature passes to the northeast of us, rain and snow will end by midnight at the latest.

We’ll keep a Weather Aware overnight as we will have periods of rain or snow. A few icy patches may develop on roadway especially in areas that get snow. Beware!

Expect a cloudy, cold start to your Wednesday with dry skies, the sun comes out tomorrow afternoon! High temperatures tomorrow in the lower 40s, an improvement from today for sure.

A weak front passes Saturday with a small chance of rain in the morning, expect mild weather to move in next week, we’ll hit the 60s by Sunday and strong southerly winds kick in by Tuesday.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Cloudy morning, clearing afternoon

Thursday: Sunny skies

Friday: Increasing clouds, windy

Saturday:  20% rain morning, partly cloudy and cooler

Sunday:  Sunny

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

