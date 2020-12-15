Advertisement

Colbert elementary principal dies from COVID-19

By Emily Tabar
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - A Texoma principal died Sunday night from her battle with COVID-19. How the district is remembering her.

“Shock, disbelief,” said Colbert ISD Superintendent, Jarvis Dobbs.

Sunday night, Tammy Cannon lost her battle with COVID-19. Cannon began as a 3rd grade teacher at Westward Elementary in Colbert, and later became principal.

“She knew all of them and she was loving with them but firm with them, just cared,” said Dobbs.

Cannon has 3 kids; 2 in college and 1, a college graduate. When Cannon came down with the virus, she was hospitalized for over a week.

“She got to where she couldn’t breathe very well so she went into the hospital and they were giving her oxygen and treatments. They put her on 2 sources of oxygen and then it just went downhill. She was put on a ventilator and was only a couple of days I think on the ventilator and then she passed away last night,” said Dobbs.

Colbert School staff members learned of her passing this morning and parents were informed.

“And we’re asking them to tell their children when they get home today. If I’m a parent I would prefer to tell my child then a teacher tell them. And then if they need to see a counselor tomorrow we’ll have counselors available,” said Dobbs.

The district began requiring masks for everyone 1st grade and up this month. Dobbs says they haven’t had many kids test positive. They will continue the year as planned for the kids.

“Kids have missed out on so much stuff. They had asked and wanted to have Santa Claus come this week. I know Miss Cannon would not want those kids to miss seeing Santa Claus. So we’re gonna continue on with that,” said Dobbs.

And in honor of Cannon.

“She just put her heart and soul into her job, and it’s a shame that this happened. I know it’s going to be hard on her family. But I don’t know of anything else that we can do except to honor her and move forward,” said Dobbs.

