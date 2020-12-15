Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine expected this week in Grayson County

The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine were delivered in Texas Monday, and Grayson County is...
The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine were delivered in Texas Monday, and Grayson County is expected to get doses later this week.(UW Health/John Maniaci)
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine were delivered in Texas Monday, and Grayson County is expected to get doses later this week.

Texoma Medical Center in Denison is set to receive 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the State Department of Health Services, the focus is on facilities that indicated they will vaccinate at least 975 front-line health care workers since that is the minimum order for the Pfizer vaccine.

The doses in Grayson County are expected to arrive sometime after Tuesday.

Last month, Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said nearly 300 health providers across the county signed up to administer the vaccine.

But, the state department of health services was in charge of allocating doses across the state so right now, the only place in Grayson County that will have the vaccine is TMC.

Magers said the county will follow state guidelines for which groups of people get the vaccine first.

The state recommends front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities as the first groups to be vaccinated.

This is just week one of vaccine distribution.

A second vaccine, manufactured by Moderna, is under consideration by the FDA and could be authorized late this week.

The state of Texas appears to expect this will also be approved, as they are already making plans to distribute it.

