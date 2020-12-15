Advertisement

Fannin County Clerk appointed to State Retirement Board

Fannin County Clerk Tammy Biggar
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed a Texoma native to a state board.

Abbott appointed Tammy Biggar of Bonham to serve on the Texas County and District Retirement System Board of Trustees, a position that expired in 2025.

The board oversees a retirement system for employees and retirees of more than 780 counties and districts.

Biggar is currently the County Clerk and Voter Registrar in Fannin County.

She is a member of the North Texas Public Information Officers Association and the Board of the Fannin County Family Crises Center, and she is a former Secretary of the Board for the Northeast Texas Election Administrators. She volunteers with the Fannin County Family Crises Center, as a Disaster Action Team member with the Red Cross and with her church

