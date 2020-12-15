Advertisement

FDA approves genetically modified pig

FILE – The FDA has approved a genetically modified pig for both food and biomedical purposes....
FILE – The FDA has approved a genetically modified pig for both food and biomedical purposes. Note: This image taken from file video shows ordinary pigs, not the GalSafe pigs.(Source: KVVU via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a genetically modified pig that promises a number of benefits, including being safe to eat by people with certain allergies.

It’s the first time in history a genetically modified animal has been approved for both food and biomedical purposes.

The new GalSafe pig, as it is called, can help people who have an alpha-gal allergy, which is sometimes triggered by tick bites.

In the future, it’s hoped the GalSafe pig could also produce organs for transplants, and that its skin could be used for skin grafts for humans in need.

The FDA said the genetically modified GalSafe pig will not have any more negative impact on the environment than an average pig.

A company called Revivicor developed the modified pig. It’s the same company that cloned Dolly the sheep in 1996.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison police are investigating a crash that killed a 9-year-old passenger Sunday afternoon.
9-year-old killed in Denison crash
Tammy Cannon, principal at Westward elementary in Colbert, died Sunday night from her battle...
Colbert elementary principal dies from COVID-19
A 6-year-old Bells girl is with her guardians after an Amber Alert was issued for her over the...
Police return Bells 6-year-old to guardians, suspects in Amber Alert
Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman, who is believed to be in grave danger.
Missing Bells girl found safe
The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine were delivered in Texas Monday, and Grayson County is...
COVID-19 vaccine expected this week in Grayson County

Latest News

An FBI spokesperson said the agency was preparing a statement.
Police: FBI agent involved in shooting on Metro in Maryland
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
‘Democracy prevailed’: Biden aims to unify divided nation
Obamacare signups are approaching.
Interest is lively at deadline for ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population