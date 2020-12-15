Advertisement

Jeff Bridges says he’s ‘feeling good’ amid cancer treatment

'The Big Lebowski' star posted a photo of himself to Instagram, showing him with his new puppy...
'The Big Lebowski' star posted a photo of himself to Instagram, showing him with his new puppy and a newly shaved head.(Source: Twitter|@TheJeffBridges/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Actor Jeff Bridges gave fans an update on his cancer treatment.

“The Big Lebowski” star posted a photo of himself to Instagram, showing him with his new puppy and a newly shaved head.

The caption reads, “Feeling good, shaved my head, got a puppy, had a birthday -- 71.”

In October, Bridges announced he has lymphoma and was starting treatment.

Days later he took to twitter to thank his fans for their outpouring of support.

