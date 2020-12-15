Advertisement

Man delivering newspapers, police officer save family from burning Madill home

A man delivering newspapers and a police officer are being called heroes.
By Meredith McCown
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A man delivering newspapers and a police officer are being called heroes.

The man was making stops on his paper route in Madill when he saw a home on fire.

“It was meant for him to be there. And he did what he was supposed to do that morning,” said Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, firefighters got a call about a house fire in Madill.

The first person on scene was a man delivering newspapers for the Ardmoreite.

“And as he saw the fire, he went into the residence, woke them up, got them out,” Idleman said.

Idleman said the majority of the fire was contained to the roof, leaving smoke below.

“He ran into what he should have been running away from. Exceptional job, true hero that morning,” Idleman said.

Inside the home, an elderly couple, their daughter and granddaughter were asleep.

According to the Ardmoreite, the employee banged on the windows and called 911.

That’s when a nearby police officer showed up and they forced their way in.

“The efforts from both of these gentleman, I think made a big outcome on how this fire turned out,” Idleman said.

The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire accidental.

Idleman said it started when a trash can outside caught fire.

He said they only had one smoke alarm inside and it didn’t wake them up.

“Was he an angel that was looking over these people, I mean if it wouldn’t have been for him and this officer that was there, you know, what could have happened,” Idleman said.

He said the homeowner had just celebrated his 88th birthday the day before.

And the next day, a man on his paper route and a police officer on patrol became heroes.

“You know, from a firefighter to a newspaper delivery guy. They call us heroes, well we have another hero in our community. We got more heroes than us,” Idleman said.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

