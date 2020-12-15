Advertisement

Oklahoma house speaker calls COVID-19 vaccine light at the end of tunnel

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The State of Oklahoma got its first delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, but it won’t be available to just anyone yet.

The Oklahoma Department of Health has released a Vaccine Priority Plan for the state, detailing who’s on the list first to get the vaccine.

The state is releasing the vaccine in phases; starting with health care workers and it could be a while before it will be available to the general public.

According to the state website, phase one has already begun in Oklahoma.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently being distributed between health care workers, long-term care residents and staff members throughout the state.

It will continue to be given to people on that list until phase two, which begins in January.

Phase two includes a larger group of first-responders; like paramedics and front line effort staff members.

Then next spring, (2021) teachers and educators will get their vaccines in phase three, and the general public will be last in phase four.

Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall called the first batch of doses in the state, the light at the end of the tunnel.


According to the FDA, while the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is not a cure, doctors say it will help prevent the risk of infection.

A second vaccine, manufactured by Moderna, is under consideration by the FDA and could be authorized late this week.

