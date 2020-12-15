Patton reassigned at Tioga

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Cody Patton has been reassigned within the Tioga school district and will not be the head football coach next year.

Patton brought the Bulldogs program up from nothing when football was reintroduced as a Tioga sport back in 2013. Tioga had not played football since the 1940′s up until then. Patton led Tioga to the state semifinals in 6-man football in 2017.. The Bulldogs moved up to 11-man football the year after.

Tioga finished 1-8 in the 2020 football season.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.