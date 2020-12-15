Advertisement

Police: FBI agent involved in shooting on Metro in Maryland

An FBI spokesperson said the agency was preparing a statement.
An FBI spokesperson said the agency was preparing a statement.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — An FBI agent was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning on a Metro commuter train in Maryland, officials said.

Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said Metro Transit Police received a report at about 7 a.m. of “an FBI agent-involved shooting aboard a Red Line train near Medical Center.”

“A gunshot wound victim was transported from Medical Center Station. MTPD is investigating the events leading up to the incident, and the FBI is conducting an investigation of their agent and the subsequent shooting,” the statement from Janetta said.

An FBI spokesperson said the agency was preparing a statement.

Metro said trains are sharing a track and bypassing the Medical Center station while the shooting is investigated. The station serves the National Institutes of Health and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison police are investigating a crash that killed a 9-year-old passenger Sunday afternoon.
9-year-old killed in Denison crash
Tammy Cannon, principal at Westward elementary in Colbert, died Sunday night from her battle...
Colbert elementary principal dies from COVID-19
A 6-year-old Bells girl is with her guardians after an Amber Alert was issued for her over the...
Police return Bells 6-year-old to guardians, suspects in Amber Alert
Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman, who is believed to be in grave danger.
Missing Bells girl found safe
The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine were delivered in Texas Monday, and Grayson County is...
COVID-19 vaccine expected this week in Grayson County

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
‘Democracy prevailed’: Biden aims to unify divided nation
Obamacare signups are approaching.
Interest is lively at deadline for ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups
FILE – The FDA has approved a genetically modified pig for both food and biomedical purposes....
FDA approves genetically modified pig
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population