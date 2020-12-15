Advertisement

Police return Bells 6-year-old to guardians, suspects in Amber Alert

By Meredith McCown
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - A 6-year-old Bells girl is with her guardians after an Amber Alert was issued for her over the weekend.

They’re the same people police were searching for as suspects.

Police say Kobie Holiman’s dad, Kindel Holiman, is her legal guardian. He was with Kobie when the Amber Alert was sent out, along with her step-mom, Jaydn Muller.

Police returned her to them after finding her.

Kobie was found with them on Saturday night, after she’d last been seen in Bells on Thursday night around 11 p.m.

Bells Police have reopened a July report that initially came in as a medical call.

The call stated Kobie had an apparent seizure and fell into the bathtub.

Police now believe it needs further investigation due to new information that has come to light.

Bells Police Chief Lee Culley said the welfare of the child was and is their only concern.

News 12 spoke with her other family members, who said they just want her to be safe.

”Amber Alerts should always be taken seriously. No matter what. That’s a time for somebody to be a child’s voice, somebody to be there for that child when they’re in need. It’s our job as adults to be there and take that stand and help that child,” said Kobie’s cousin Bekkah Heath.

Police say there are no pending charges against anyone.

They’re working alongside the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in the investigation.

