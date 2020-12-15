Advertisement

Walnut Bend ISD announces death of Superintendent

Walnut Bend ISD Troy Humphrey passed away on Friday following a battle with COVID-19.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Walnut Bend Independent School District in Cooke County announced their Superintendent has died after a battle with COVID-19.

The district said 53-year-old Troy Humphrey had recently returned to work after being out with the virus and unexpectedly died on Friday.

“This is such an enormous loss for his family and for our community,” shared School Board President Randy Clark on the district’s website. “Troy was an amazing leader who genuinely demonstrated a servant’s heart. He loved this school district and wanted to see every student succeed in education and in life. He was also an amazing father and husband, and we know that his passing will leave a great void for everyone who loved him.”

Humphrey leaves behind a wife, Sheila, and two children, Taylor and Tyler.

His funeral is scheduled for Saturday in Bethany, Oklahoma.

