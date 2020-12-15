Advertisement

WATCH: 100,000 turtles hatch on Brazilian beach

By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Conservationists call it a turtle tsunami.

The Wildlife Conservation Society released a video this week showing tens of thousands of wiggling giant South American river turtle hatchlings breaking out of their shells in recent weeks.

“Approximately 71,000 hatchlings emerged on one day alone, followed by another 21,000 a few days later,” said a release from the WCS.

A tweet from the organization said another 8,000 hatched on Dec. 1.

The WCS Brazil is managing the mass hatchings of the endangered species and protecting the hatching beaches.

“For the giant South America river turtle, birth is an explosion of life, but also it is most fragile phase,” according to Said Camila Ferrara with WCS Brazil.

“In some areas, hatchlings use mass birth to increase their survival. The synchronization of birth allows them to travel together to the river to start a new journey.”

The hatchings took place in the Abufari Biological Reserve.

The giant South American river turtle is the largest freshwater turtle in Latin America, reaching lengths of three and a half feet and weights of 200 pounds.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison police are investigating a crash that killed a 9-year-old passenger Sunday afternoon.
9-year-old killed in Denison crash
Tammy Cannon, principal at Westward elementary in Colbert, died Sunday night from her battle...
Colbert elementary principal dies from COVID-19
A 6-year-old Bells girl is with her guardians after an Amber Alert was issued for her over the...
Police return Bells 6-year-old to guardians, suspects in Amber Alert
Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman, who is believed to be in grave danger.
Missing Bells girl found safe
The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine were delivered in Texas Monday, and Grayson County is...
COVID-19 vaccine expected this week in Grayson County

Latest News

Grayson County is set to get nearly two thousand doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine later...
Grayson County expected to get nearly 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week
A man delivering newspapers and a police officer are being called heroes.
Man delivering newspapers, police officer save family from burning Madill home
Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota to free man serving life in child’s 2002 death
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
AP sources: Biden to pick Buttigieg as transportation chief