Advertisement

Bail set at $50,000 for suspect in Denison shooting

Johnelle Barber
Johnelle Barber(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man is in jail on a $50,000 bond in connection with the shooting of a 10-year-old Denison girl.

Denison police said 38-year-old Johnelle Barber, a convicted felon, is charged with possession of a firearm in connection to the shooting that happened on Crawford Street on Dec. 7.

A close friend of the family said the girl, Addy, and her father, Eric Escalera, were on their way to look at Christman Lights at Loy Lake in Denison when someone shot at their car.

Eric Escalera was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released. Addy was flown to a Dallas hospital and placed in a medically induced coma.

Police have not released any more details in the case.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison police are investigating a crash that killed a 9-year-old passenger Sunday afternoon.
9-year-old killed in Denison crash
Tammy Cannon, principal at Westward elementary in Colbert, died Sunday night from her battle...
Colbert elementary principal dies from COVID-19
A 6-year-old Bells girl is with her guardians after an Amber Alert was issued for her over the...
Police return Bells 6-year-old to guardians, suspects in Amber Alert
Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman, who is believed to be in grave danger.
Missing Bells girl found safe
The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine were delivered in Texas Monday, and Grayson County is...
COVID-19 vaccine expected this week in Grayson County

Latest News

Farmington Road in Van Alstyne
Grayson County deputies after 14-year-old robbed at gunpoint
Grayson County is set to get nearly two thousand doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine later...
Grayson County expected to get nearly 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week
A man delivering newspapers and a police officer are being called heroes.
Man delivering newspapers, police officer save family from burning Madill home
Walnut Bend ISD Troy Humphrey passed away on Friday following a battle with COVID-19.
Walnut Bend ISD announces death of Superintendent