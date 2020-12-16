Bail set at $50,000 for suspect in Denison shooting

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man is in jail on a $50,000 bond in connection with the shooting of a 10-year-old Denison girl.

Denison police said 38-year-old Johnelle Barber, a convicted felon, is charged with possession of a firearm in connection to the shooting that happened on Crawford Street on Dec. 7.

A close friend of the family said the girl, Addy, and her father, Eric Escalera, were on their way to look at Christman Lights at Loy Lake in Denison when someone shot at their car.

Eric Escalera was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released. Addy was flown to a Dallas hospital and placed in a medically induced coma.

Police have not released any more details in the case.

