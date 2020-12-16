Celeste hunter kills 160 pound mountain lion

Advertisement

Texas game wardens believe this six foot long, 160-pound male mountain lion shot and killed by a hunter in Celeste Saturday could be the same one spotted farther south weeks ago.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CELESTE, Texas (KXII) - Texas game wardens believe a six-foot-long, 160-pound male mountain lion shot and killed by a man in Celeste Saturday could be the same one spotted farther south weeks ago.

Game Warden Randolph McGee says the man was hunting deer Saturday afternoon when he shot and killed the mountain lion as it approached his hunting stand.

“It’s really unique up here in north Texas, we’re just simply not in their range,” McGee said. “They’re designed to take down large game, but their main diet is deer meat.”

McGee says there were several sightings of the animal weeks ago. Surveillance video near farmland in Rowlett shows what McGee believes is the same animal.

Their natural habitat is right in the name, mountainous areas of the country mostly out west. But McGee says the one mountain lion species native to Texas lives out towards El Paso and this is the only one he’s ever seen killed in Texas.

“One thing we ask people to do if they harvest something like this is ‘hey give us a call,’” McGee said. “We kind of want to check it out and I know our wildlife biologists took some DNA out of this.”

Mountain lions are considered non-game animals by the state and can be hunted at any time by anyone with a valid Texas hunting license.

“The thing was out there trying to survive and live, trying to get him a meal,” McGee said.

McGee says there are rarely any reported mountain lion attacks on humans, but anyone who shoots one while hunting is asked to call the Texas Game Wardens.

A team of biologists will go out to examine the animal and through a DNA sample, they can determine where the mountain lion may have come from.

Until Saturday, the most recent mountain lion sighting in Texoma was in Pushmataha County on Oct. 19.

