Denison fugitive arrested in Massachusetts for child sex assault

The Grayson County District Attorneys Office said Massachusetts State Police arrested...
The Grayson County District Attorneys Office said Massachusetts State Police arrested 43-year-old Carlos Hernandez-Lara Jr. in Woburn on a Grayson County warrant for child sexual assault.(Grayson County District Attorney's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man wanted for child sexual assault has been arrested in Massachusetts.

The Grayson County District Attorneys Office said Massachusetts State Police arrested 43-year-old Carlos Hernandez-Lara Jr. in Woburn on a Grayson County warrant.

District Attorney Brett Smith says Hernandez-Lara told officers his name was Jose Ramirez and gave them a fake ID.

The Denison Police Department started looking into Hernandez-Lara in late 2014 for child sexual abuse. A warrant for his arrest was issued in 2016 after an indictment but his location was unknown.

He is charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

Smith says District Attorney Investigator Don Tran located Hernandez-Lara in Massachusetts and is coordinating with the U.S. Marshals to bring him back to Grayson County.

