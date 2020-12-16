Denison fugitive arrested in Massachusetts for child sex assault

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man wanted for child sexual assault has been arrested in Massachusetts.

The Grayson County District Attorneys Office said Massachusetts State Police arrested 43-year-old Carlos Hernandez-Lara Jr. in Woburn on a Grayson County warrant.

District Attorney Brett Smith says Hernandez-Lara told officers his name was Jose Ramirez and gave them a fake ID.

The Denison Police Department started looking into Hernandez-Lara in late 2014 for child sexual abuse. A warrant for his arrest was issued in 2016 after an indictment but his location was unknown.

He is charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

Smith says District Attorney Investigator Don Tran located Hernandez-Lara in Massachusetts and is coordinating with the U.S. Marshals to bring him back to Grayson County.

