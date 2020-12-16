Advertisement

Florida diver hits jackpot with amazing shark teeth discovery

Nastasio showing off his giant shark tooth
Nastasio showing off his giant shark tooth(Nastasio)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Diver Mike Nastasio, or Captain Mike as he prefers to be called, hit the jackpot during a dive in Venice this weekend.

There’s a reason Venice is known for its shark teeth. Captain Mike found a very large tooth.

“It measures just over 5 7/8 but not quite 5 15/16. I had to cut my dive short because I could not catch my breath after snatching it up,” Nastasio wrote in a social media post.

Check out this BEAST of a tooth! I recovered it yesterday in Venice. It measures just over 5 7/8 but not quite 5 15/16....

Posted by Michael Nastasio on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old Bells girl is with her guardians after an Amber Alert was issued for her over the...
Police return Bells 6-year-old to guardians, suspects in Amber Alert
Tammy Cannon, principal at Westward elementary in Colbert, died Sunday night from her battle...
Colbert elementary principal dies from COVID-19
Texas game wardens believe this six foot long, 160-pound male mountain lion shot and killed by...
Celeste hunter kills 160 pound mountain lion
Walnut Bend ISD Troy Humphrey passed away on Friday following a battle with COVID-19.
Walnut Bend ISD announces death of Superintendent
Denison police are investigating a crash that killed a 9-year-old passenger Sunday afternoon.
9-year-old killed in Denison crash

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators near agreement on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill
Passengers headed to Amsterdam on Delta flight 76 began their journey about 5 days earlier....
Delta rolls out ‘quarantine-free’ corridor from Atlanta to Amsterdam
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
LIVE: Biden set to introduce Buttigieg as his transportation pick
In the NerdWallet survey, more than 2,000 U.S. adults were asked how their December holiday...
Change of plans: How the pandemic disrupts holiday travel