Grayson County deputies after 14-year-old robbed at gunpoint

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 14-year-old said he was robbed at gunpoint.

Deputies say it happened outside of his home on Farmington Road in Van Alstyne Sunday night.

The teenager told deputies he was forced into a car by four teens between the ages of 16 and 18 who took his cellphone at gunpoint.

He told deputies they took off and headed south in a dark-colored sedan.

The teen was not injured.

Deputies say they will release more information once it becomes available.

