Grayson County expected to get nearly 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County is set to get nearly two thousand doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine later this week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said this first round of vaccines comes with the obligation that facilities who get it will vaccinate at least 975 front-line health care workers.

Grayson County health department director Amanda Ortez said the county plans to follow those guidelines.

“This first allotment of vaccine will go to front line health care workers, those who protect us most and are in our hospital facilities,” Ortez said

1,950 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will arrive at Texoma Medical Center in Denison sometime this week.

Grayson County health department director Amanda Ortez said it is up to the state when that shipment arrives.

Ortez said after health care workers are vaccinated, the next step is residents in long-term care facilities.

“Those recommendations are guided based on the ones that are impacted the most from the potential detrimental effects of the COVID-19 virus,” Ortez said.

Ortez said the county’s capacity to hold vaccines varies by type.

“There is an array of options because every manufacturer that is producing and getting the FDA approval to distribute the vaccine, those come with different requirements for storage,” Ortez said.

The Pfizer vaccine requires extreme frozen temperatures, meaning extra equipment is needed to store it.

Ortez said the Moderna vaccine is expected to be approved soon.

“It does not have to be maintained in ultra cold, frozen storage capacities,” Ortez said.

Ortez said vaccine quantities are limited now, but the county is prepared to store more vaccines as they become available.

She said she believes this is a step in the right direction, but wants to remind people to continue to take precautions.

“Now is not the time to let your guard down, until the vaccine is released to the general public we need to make sure we continue to follow those guidelines,” Ortez said.

The Department of State Health Services is reminding people the vaccine is voluntary, and that it will take months to manufacture and distribute enough of the it for everyone who wants to be vaccinated.

So in short, there is a light at the end of the tunnel but we are not out of the woods yet.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.