Advertisement

Latta School moving online through end of semester

Latta Public School Superintendent's Office
Latta Public School Superintendent's Office(KXII)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Another Texoma school district is moving online through the end of the Fall semester due to COVID-19.

Latta Public School says due to an increase of COVID-19 cases and quarantines, the district is switching to virtual learning on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The district plans to return to in-person classes on Jan. 4 at the start of the next semester.

Families that need to make technology arrangements are asked to contact their school principal.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison police are investigating a crash that killed a 9-year-old passenger Sunday afternoon.
9-year-old killed in Denison crash
Tammy Cannon, principal at Westward elementary in Colbert, died Sunday night from her battle...
Colbert elementary principal dies from COVID-19
A 6-year-old Bells girl is with her guardians after an Amber Alert was issued for her over the...
Police return Bells 6-year-old to guardians, suspects in Amber Alert
Police are searching for 6-year-old Kobie Shay Holiman, who is believed to be in grave danger.
Missing Bells girl found safe
The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine were delivered in Texas Monday, and Grayson County is...
COVID-19 vaccine expected this week in Grayson County

Latest News

As COVID vaccine becomes available, skepticism still exists
Virus cases continue to rise in Texas as vaccine rolls out
Texas game wardens believe this six foot long, 160-pound male mountain lion shot and killed by...
Celeste hunter kills 160 pound mountain lion
Farmington Road in Van Alstyne
Grayson County deputies after 14-year-old robbed at gunpoint