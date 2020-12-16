Latta School moving online through end of semester

ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Another Texoma school district is moving online through the end of the Fall semester due to COVID-19.

Latta Public School says due to an increase of COVID-19 cases and quarantines, the district is switching to virtual learning on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The district plans to return to in-person classes on Jan. 4 at the start of the next semester.

Families that need to make technology arrangements are asked to contact their school principal.

