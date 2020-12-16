Advertisement

South Dakota man killed in Love Co. crash

(KWQC)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OVERBROOK, Okla. (KXII) - A South Dakota man was killed in a crash on Interstate 35 in Love County early Wednesday morning, Oklahoma troopers said.

According to troopers, Billy Arnold, 52, of Watertown, South Dakota, was a passenger in a minivan when just before 3:30 a.m. it veered out of the southbound lanes to the left, struck a guardrail, then re-entered the roadway and stopped sideways across the interstate at mile marker 21 near Overbrook.

Troopers said Arnold was standing in the roadway inspecting the vehicle’s damage when it was struck by a semi, pushing the minivan into Arnold.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the minivan, Laura Arnold, 60, also of Watertown, South Dakota, was treated and released at a local hospital.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

